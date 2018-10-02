has recently created a new outdoor space for painting to compliment his larger studio and he’s inviting the public to visit the weekends of October 13-14 and 20-21. He hosts Encaustic Demonstrations from 10 am to 5 pm each day. Watch him create new works both weekends and tour his art studio at 7046 NE Oregon St.

This painting is “Spin”. Kaiser feels it important for art to be accessible and for people to learn, touch and feel what art is all about. His work is represented by the Portland Art Museum’s Rental Sales Gallery and Riversea Gallery in Astoria. Find out more at karlwkaiser.com.