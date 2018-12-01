Community Ensures a Healthy

Future for Mt. Tabor Park

From left to right:Tim Raphael, Kate Raphael, Jeff Anderson, Mary Kinnick, Diane Redd, Mary McWilliams, Bob McWilliams

Not shown: Amelia Caldwell, Jackie Dingfelder, Kari Easton, Tom Koehler

By Mary Kinnick

The community did it! The FMTP Stewardship Fund campaign began in April 2018 with the goal of raising $100,000 to ensure the future ecological health of the park. We reached this goal September 29 at a major fundraising event hosted at the home of Alissa and Neal Keny-Guyer. Funds have been deposited in an FMTP endowment fund with the Oregon Community Foundation where interest accrued will help sustain the volunteer habitat restoration program, the FMTP Weed Warriors, for generations to come.

The campaign will end officially December 31, 2018. We continue to welcome donations because we know that some in the community planned to wait until the end of the year to donate. To learn more about the campaign and to donate online go to taborfriends.org/stewardship or send a check to FMTP Stewardship Fund, 5857 SE Yamhill St., Portland, 97215.

Members of the volunteer Steering Committee put in countless hours planning the campaign and approaching neighbors and local businesses seeking donations. Over three hundred donors, including twenty-eight businesses and other organizations, have contributed, in amounts ranging from $4 to $5000.

Members of the Steering Committee were: Jeff Anderson, Amelia Caldwell, Jackie Dingfelder, Kari Easton, Tom Kohler, Cristen Lincoln, Mary McWilliams, Kate Raphael, Tim Raphael, and Diane Redd. Kate’s talents in messaging and campaign material design were amazing. Diane was there from the beginning helping to shape the nature of the campaign. Mary generously hosted meetings at her home.

Instrumental to success were volunteer efforts by FMTP Board members, especially Isabel Johnson who kept careful records of all donations, Suzanne McCarthy who kept track of all the donors, and Martrese Beck, webmaster and graphic designer par excellence. The workloads of these last-mentioned individuals far exceeded “regular” FMTP duties.

Also instrumental to the campaign was a grant and professional advice received from the Portland Parks Foundation. Jeff Anderson, who recently retired as its Executive Director, became my mentor.

We know, though, that in the end, the campaign was successful because of the love the community has for Mt. Tabor Park. We found this everywhere we went!

A special thanks to our business and non-profit donors who gave generously: Adult Soapbox Derby, Brewvies Academy Theater, Cheese Bar, Flying Pie Pizzeria, Hastings Appraisal Inc., Hawthorne Auto Clinic, Hawthorne Blvd. Business Assoc., Honl Tree Care, KB Custom Framing, Living Room Realty, Mariko Locke State Farm, Mt. Tabor Fine Wines, Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Assoc., New Seasons Hawthorne, Old PDX Homes, Parkside Clinic, Portland Nursery, Rain or Shine Coffeehouse, Sayler’s Old Country Kitchen, Sohler Law, South Tabor Neighborhood Assoc., Square Deal Remodeling, Take It Outside Fitness LLC, The Caplener Group, The Nature Conservancy, Tabor Bread, Thirsty Monk, and Warner Pacific University.

Consider becoming a member of FMTP if you’re not one already. Community investment and stewardship of Portland parks is essential to our healthy future. Go to taborfriends.org.

Bright Lights, Warm Hearts

Make Division Clinton your home for the holidays as local businesses light up their storefronts and open their doors for charitable giving.

Your favorite Division Clinton shops will help brighten our streets this holiday season, lighting the way toward shopping, festivity and holiday giving.

Customers will have the option to donate to any of the non-profits each business partners with as they stroll the District. Take in the bright lights and warm your heart through January 1.

Participating businesses will light up their storefronts from throughout December to January 1. They will display a heart in their window that says which non-profit they’re partnering with

Participating businesses will pick a non-profit to partner with and give their customers an opportunity to donate as they shop.

See divisionclinton.com

Seasons Feedings

Every cat deserves a little holiday gift this year, especially the outdoor feral and stray cats lucky enough to be brought through the Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon’s (FCCO) spay/neuter clinic in December.

As part of its Season’s Feedings cat food drive, FCCO offers free cat food to caregivers who bring in their feral and stray cats to the spay/neuter clinic in December.

If you are feeding feral or stray cats, call FCCO today at 503.797.2606 to schedule an appointment. All surgeries are performed by licensed veterinarians at FCCO’s SW Portland clinic.

Services are donation-based and include a spay/neuter; vaccinations; flea and ear mite treatment; and an ear-tip. Caregivers throughout December receive free cat food. Call today.

For more information visit feralcats.com

Recycling tips for December

By Bonita Davis, Master

Recycler and SE Resident

I remember very clearly the year I received a gift from a friend in a small shiny black lacquered paper box. It had a calligraphy tag, glittery striped ribbon, and was topped with a cluster of crystal ornaments.

It was stunningly beautiful. It took two weeks before I carefully unwrapped my special gift. The mystery, creativity and the time it must have taken made it very special. None of it was particularly holiday material, yet it was festive.

Wrapping gifts has long been what we do to make even ordinary items special. Over the centuries, money, gifts and relics have been wrapped in outer covering for portability, protection and to indicate importance.

Chinese, Korean and Japanese cultures have been noted for wrapping objects in paper to be presented as gifts. In England, the Victorians added ribbons and bows that signaled the wealth, status and taste of the giver.

In the US, gifts commonly were wrapped in plain paper, newsprint, fabric, or in boxes and sacks until things got fancy in 1917.

The Hall Brothers of Kansas City, Missouri, ran out of tissue paper for wrapping purchases in their store. A decision to use patterned paper stock they used for lining envelopes became an instant sensation and sold out.

“Gift wrap” caught on, and the Hall Brothers went on to become Hallmark. Now, a hundred years later, it is estimated that about $7 billion is spent each year on wrapping paper!

It’s totally possible to enjoy wrapping gifts with gorgeous papers and trim and not be wasteful.

Annually, some four million tons of wrapping paper and paper shopping bags get tossed by the end of each holiday season. Simply unwrapping gifts with care and reusing some of the gorgeous paper, bows and ribbons for your gift giving can keep materials from becoming one time use.

Get creative greenery for bows, and alternative wraps such as pillowcases, handkerchiefs, tea towels, jars and tins or other usable objects as containers. Reuse not only your wrapping supplies, but packing and mailing materials before recycling or disposing of them.

Turns out the gift I received in the fancy wrapping was created by someone with a design background. Inside was a lovely candle I enjoyed for years. I held on to the packaging until the right occasion came along, and then presented it to another friend who loved it. I hope it continues to be passed on for others to enjoy.

SES tree recycling event

For the past eight years, Sunnyside Environmental School (SES) has organized a Christmas Tree Recycling Event with all monies collected to benefit the GO FUND, utilized throughout the school year to supplement the out-of-pocket costs of school field trips for many students and families with limited means.

Middle-schoolers (grades 6 – 8) earn community service credits by working at the event, neighbors feel welcomed on the school grounds, and the school provides a needed service – particularly for apartment / condo-dwellers.

This season’s event takes place January 5 – 6, 10 am-4 pm each day. In keeping with the environmental mission of the school, the school will chip all collected trees to make mulch for the perimeter school gardens (with excess available to SE neighbors).

Tree pickup reservations are made in advance by emailing: sunnysidetreerecycling@gmail.com or by registering online at: sesptsa.org/volunteer/2019-tree-recycling.

They offer pickup service to multi-unit apt and condo buildings throughout the city and interested parties can email: sunnysidetreerecycling@gmail.com.

Donations can be cash, check (payable to SES PTSA), or paypal at paypal.me/SEStreerecycling

Location of drop site is Sunnyside Environmental School; 3421 SE Salmon St. Drop-off is in the asphalt area just behind the school.

Pick-up service is throughout inner NE/SE from the river east to 82nd Ave. and from around NE Fremont St. down to SE Woodstock Blvd.

Fee or donation requested: $5 for drop-off; $10 for pickup

Contact: Jeff Skoke, 503.719.7415, jmsrwc@yahoo.com

Portland Street Medicine, a coalition of medical providers, social workers, care managers and lay people who provide care to the homeless, is welcoming the month of December by giving thanks to Splendid Cycles for its gift of a Bullitt cargo bike.

This generous donation, valued at more than $3,800, helps the all-volunteer nonprofit increase its capacity to serve and carry medical supplies to those living on the streets, in group camps, and out of public sight, in areas often inaccessible by a car.

Portland Street Medicine’s partnership with Splendid Cycles (407 SE Ivon St.) began last spring when a team of caregivers were supporting the homeless along the Springwater Corridor trailhead, adjacent to the bike shop. Owners Barb and Joel Grover instantly offered to help.

“We walked through their doors to introduce ourselves and get water and they said, ‘We want to help and give you a cargo bike,’” said Drew Grabham, a social worker and co-founder of Portland Street Medicine.

“We were looking for a nonprofit with a good cause who could use one of our bikes, and Portland Street Medicine walked through our doors,” said Barb Grover, co-owner of Splendid Cycles. “Our neighbors living outdoors desperately need medical care, and we were so happy to that our bikes would be used to help others.”

To learn more about Portland Street Medicine and support their work, visit portlandstreetmedicine.org

Mennonite Church services

Portland Mennonite Church hosts two services in December and invites the SE Portland community to attend.

Longest Night Service–Thursday, December 20, at 7 pm.

The longest nights of the year come right before Christmas. Many people experience the glad tidings of the season, but some are carrying grief, enduring loss, or struggling with depression.

The Church is gathering for a service of readings, contemplative music, silence and prayers. Everyone is welcome.

Christmas Eve Service–Monday, December 24, 6:30 pm.

In a Service of Lessons and Carols, hear the story of Christ’s birth and sing with the angels

Everyone is welcome on this festive evening of comfort and joy.

See portlandmennonite.org for more information. Portland Mennonite Church is located at 1312 SE 35th Ave.

Twelve Days of Christmas in Wales

7 – 8:30 pm, Dec 15 • $10 at the door.

Advance tickets: christmasinwales.bpt.me

Saint David of Wales Episcopal Church, 2800 SE Harrison St.

The Welsh Society of Oregon (WSOR) celebrates Christmas in song and story, bringing together Welsh vocal and instrumental music along with readings and dramatic enactments.

The concert program highlights the distinctive traditions of Wales throughout the holiday season from the melodious decking of the hall and rustic, plygain carols by candlelight, to the wintry Mari Lwyd wassailers and final festivities of Twelfth Night.

The program will also include sing-alongs and even a chance to learn to sing a little in the language of heaven.

CREATING AN EDIBLE LANDSCAPE–This workshop will give you insight and tools for thoughtfully incorporating edible plants into your landscape – from annual veggies and herbs to perennial berries and fruit trees. Sunday, December 9 at OMSI Parker Room, 1945 SE Water Ave. 1 – 3:30 pm. Register online at tinyurl.com/y8whymwb or call 503.222.7645 for information.

FREE MUSIC TOGETHER CLASSES – Music Together of Portland, a music program for young children and their families, celebrates its 20th anniversary here with a week of free music classes held throughout the city. In SE they will be on Wednesday Dec. 12 from 9:30 – 10:15 am and 10:30 – 11:15 am, mixed age infant – 5 years; Thursday Dec. 13 4 – 4:45 pm and 5 – 5:45 pm Bilingual Spanish/English music class mixed age infant – 5 years at Moreland Presbyterian Church, 1814 SE Bybee. Families with children ages 0 – 5 are welcome to register for and attend the free classes. Pre-registration required. Call Julie at 503.236.4304 or online at musictogether-pdx.com/demo-classes.

SHEDDING LIGHT ON DIABETES – Friends are the best present. Over the holidays, how will you be a friend to yourself? Getting enough quiet time and rest? Managing blood sugars with tempting morsels? Moving your body? The Hawthorne Diabetes Group invites you to an evening with Teddy Gardner, MEd, PCC, health educator and lifestyle coach, Thursday, Dec 13, 7 – 8:30 pm at Colonial Hts. Pres. Church, 2828 SE Stephens St. $10 donation requested; no one will be turned away.

GLBS (GAS-POWERED LEAF BLOWERS) – For anyone who is interested, we’re organizing to have these banned statewide. Keep up to date on this issue, here. tinyurl.com/noGLBs-in-Oregon.

OLDER ADULT HOMEOWNERS – Get UnStuck! Removing Roadblocks to Relocation Monday, December 10, 10 – 11:30 am. Free, educational panel-discussion: Learn about managing your sale, purchase nd relocation without being overwhelmed; possible funding for a purchase that protects your sales proceeds; help with exploring senior-living communities. Seating limited, Please RSVP to 971.207.2806. PacifiCorp Building, 2nd Floor Skybridge Conference Room. 825 NE Multnomah St. (Corner of 9th & Multnomah) Parking in lot $3/hour or use Mall parking free!

BOARD POSITION OPENINGS: FRIENDS OF MT. TABOR PARK. Do you love Mt. Tabor Park? Want to start off the year with volunteering? The Friends of Mt. Tabor Park (FMTP) are looking for several new Board member volunteers beginning in March. For information visit our website taborfriends.org and contact us at taborfriends@gmail.com to express interest and we’ll follow-up.

CALL TO ARTISTS: The 14th annual Mt. Tabor Art Walk will be held May 18 & 19, 2019. This juried event showcases artists living in the Mt. Tabor neighborhood and a limited number of guest artists, and promotes high-quality visual art in a variety of media. Details and online application are available now, at mttaborartwalk.com. Application, fee and images for jurying are due December 31, 2018 for Early Bird fee or January 10, 2019 final Deadline.

HOMELESS SUPPORT SERVICE GROUPS that welcome donations of time and/or money: Sheltering and Services: Salvation Army, Portland Rescue Mission, Union Gospel Mission, Human Solutions; Housing and Services: Central City Concern; Transitional Support and Outreach: Transition Projects, Harbor of Hope, JOIN; Jobs etc: Worksystems Inc., Street Roots, various churches and synagogues

SHIELDS FOR STREET LIGHT GLARE – The City of Portland Street Lighting Division assess shield requests on a case-by-case basis. Each request is assessed at night to determine if there is an unreasonable amount of measurable light trespass and whether a shield is warranted. Light levels are measured by an engineer at night. The engineer uses a light meter to measure the illuminance that crosses the public right-of-way shining onto a home and its windows. Contact City of Portland Street Lighting at streetlighting@portlandoregon.gov or 503.865.LAMP (5267) for additional information or to leave a comment. An online request can be submitted here: tinyurl.com/yddlr485.

PORTLAND PARKS & RECREATION (PP&R) WEDDING RESERVATIONS will be holding the lottery for securing weddings reservations in parks between March 2019 and December 2019. Future newlyweds can participate in the lottery to try and secure their preferred location and date or wait until Thursday, December 13 at 5 pm. After January 1, 2019 place a reservation for any locations, times, and dates available after the lottery has been completed. Entry into the lottery does not guarantee reservation of a requested location or date. However, PP&R staff will do their best to find a suitable alternative if necessary. Submit requests at: tinyurl.com/yaj9spu2 or call or visit the Portland Parks & Recreation Customer Service Center: 111 SW Columbia Street, Suite 660, Portland, OR; 503.823.2525.

BOB NELSON OF BOB FIT PDX has opened a personal training and massage therapy studio at 4118 SE Clinton St. As a massage therapist for over 20 years, he combines his therapeutic skills with individual and group fitness training, nutrition and run coaching bobfitpdx.com.

TRIANGLE PRODUCTIONS has been selected for the 2018 Best of Portland Award in the Performing Arts Group category by the Portland Award Program. Each year, the Portland Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and the community. These exceptional companies help make the Portland area a great place to live, work and play. The Portland Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Portland area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value. The theatre group’s website is trianglepro.org.