a Portland-based original twang-rock band plays a free Happy Hour show January 10 at Laurelthirst Public House, 2958 NE Glisan St. from 6-8 pm.

The band performs Anita Lee Elliot’s original songs in “country-edged rock explorations with muscular guitar interplay” and sweet vocal harmonies fronted by Anita Lee Elliott (Viva Voce, Calico Rose, Blue Giant, Brothers & Sister) on lead vocals and guitar.

The Handsome Three is Tate Peterson (The Resolectrics) on vocals and guitar, Jason Montgomery (Portland Country Underground) on bass, and John Becher (The Resolectrics) on drums.