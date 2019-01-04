a Portland-based original twang-rock band plays a free Happy Hour show January 10 at Laurelthirst Public House, 2958 NE Glisan St. from 6-8 pm.

The band performs Anita Lee Elliot’s original songs in “country-edged rock explorations with muscular guitar interplay” and sweet vocal harmonies fronted by Anita Lee Elliott (Viva Voce, Calico Rose, Blue Giant, Brothers & Sister) on lead vocals and guitar.

Anita Lee Elliott

The Handsome Three is Tate Peterson (The Resolectrics) on vocals and guitar, Jason Montgomery (Portland Country Underground) on bass, and John Becher (The Resolectrics) on drums.