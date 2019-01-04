Montavilla Jazz Festival’s partnership with PDX Jazz brings jazz education programs to the Vestal School in conjunction with two existing programs: Jazz in the Schools, and the Incredible Journey of Jazz.

• Jazz in the Schools visits Vestal 4th and 5th grade classrooms the first week of January introducing students to jazz through interactive presentations and hands-on activities to demonstrate its influence and impact on American culture. Vestal students will create original art, interpreting the music and culture and student artwork will be shown at Portland Art Museum, February 19, 11 am-8 pm. Vestal students and their families will have opportunities for free tickets to select PDX Jazz Festival concerts (February 20-March 3). See montavillajazzfest.com for info.

• Montavilla Jazz Artist-in-Residence, was initiated by a Schools Music Fund grant last year. They’ve invited Portland saxophonist Mary-Sue Tobin to teach six weeks of jazz appreciation with Portland State University Senior Capstone students leading up to the 2019 PDX Jazz Festival. An indispensable part of the Portland music landscape for many years, Tobin is currently involved in more bands and projects than can be counted, but three of the more venerable ensembles she plays a leading role in are The MSQuintet, The Quadraphonnes, and Rebirth of the Cool.

She’s shared the stage with international jazz and R&B stars Dave Douglas, The Temptations, James Moody, and Esperanza Spalding and she has performed with Oregon Symphony Pops (Pointer Sisters, Johnny Mathis) and numerous festivals including PDX Jazz, Mount Hood Jazz, Montavilla Jazz, and Cathedral Park Jazz Festival. She also serves on the PDX Jazz programming committee.

With an original musical voice, an expressive passion for music and twenty years of experience as music educator, Tobin teaches from beginners to professional level, offering her inspiration and encouragement to help students find a musical voice of their own. See mary-suetobin.com.