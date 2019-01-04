a show of work by photographer LeeAnn Gauthier, is on the walls of the Bread and Ink Cafe, 3610 SE Hawthorne Blvd. through January 13.

Gauthier’s portfolio of cityscapes and explorations, covers a lot of ground. An urban adventuress who “rarely visits Andrew Wyeth’s grassy knoll or Ansel Adams’ majestic parks”, she’s explored the rustic fishing ports of Alaska through her camera’s eye. Skagway was a favorite for their 1920s vintage cabs.

Gauthier is a member of the Architectural Heritage Center, and seeks beauty in texture, reflection and design. She reports she is “sadly addicted to her Etsy shop and aspires to get more than 20 likes on Instagram.”

Bread and Ink opens at 8 am each morning Monday-Thursdays and Sundays til 8:30 pm, Fridays-Saturdays: til 9:30 pm. See StudioGauthier.Etsy.com