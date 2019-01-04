Portland Cello Project (PCP), the nationally-recognized performing, recording and educational ensemble with a revolving cast of cellists, has two completely different shows on two consecutive January evenings at Revolution Hall at 1300 SE Stark St.

The group’s diverse repertoire boasts over a thousand pieces of music and these shows reflect this.

Friday, January 25 PCP performs An Homage to Radiohead Dual CD Release – The evening celebrates the vinyl release of PCP’s Homage to Radiohead, and the release of guest vocalist Patti King’s (The Shins) new record of original music, which features the Cello Project guesting on most of the tracks.

Says PCO’s Doug Jenkins, “Rather than do it like an opening band situation, we’ll just be weaving the sets together, so it’ll be a ton of our Radiohead covers woven together with Patti’s original music.”

Saturday, January 26, PCP and The PDX Soul Collective debuts a new collaborative show co-curated by Tyrone Hendrix with singers, composers and arrangers, Moorea Masa, Jarrod Lawson, Michalangela, and Ronnie Wright with tunes from “all over the map, from Gnarls Barkley covers to Jazz Standards to soul classics.” See portlandcelloproject.com.

Both shows doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm. All ages are welcome. Tickets are $22 advance, $25 day of show. See revolutionhall.com for tickets and their upcoming shows.