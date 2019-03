– Sunday, March 10 at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, 4:30 pm, 2828 SE Stephens St. The musicians are Ivona Schacker, Megan Cronin and her ensemble (violin and viola), Gregor McGee (organ), Logan Thane Brown(trumpet) and his Brass Quintet, and Nathan Meckley (voice) in a classical repertoire. Everyone is welcome. This concert is by donation. Contact: Rev. Linda Stewart-Kalen 503.236.2430, or 503.233.4201.