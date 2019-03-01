My Real Portland: The Podcast announces its second season premiere live taping Sunday March 10, at the Jade Lounge, 2342 SE Ankeny St. beginning at 6 pm.

Host Joseph Lyons has invited three Portland originals for an evening of live performance, conversation, and fun. This month’s guests include: comedian Shrista Tyree, Professor Barbara Dudley, (Co-Chair of the Oregon Working Families Party) and musician Mic Crenshaw.

Audience members have the chance to compete in My Real Portland: The Game Show with Portland-based trivia. Happy hour begins at 5:30 pm with Jade Lounge’s extensive German food and cocktail menus. Free show, 90 minutes, seating limited.

My Real Portland is a creative project of Lyons to highlight local entertainers and personalities. The Podcast records live each second Sunday, and all episodes are released on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, and most other podcast platforms.

See myrealportland.com. The website is a bit behind but it is a monthly event.