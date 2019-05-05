Saturday May 11 at 8 pm – Galloway and Luckett perform a rare concert Acclaimed and adept finger-picker Barb Galloway plays lyrical guitar and mandolin like no one else and writes powerful and evocative songs along the way. Donna Luckett plays rhythm guitar and bass and their voices sing and soar. The duo’s soul-satisfying music and lyrics move hearts and lives with understanding and grace. They understand what life is about and share that wisdom and acceptance through song. Expect new songs and fan favorites. $15 at the door or at bit.ly/2GOjZOW

Sunday May 19, 7 pm – Oriental Express A fusion-style concert of Chinese and Western music on Chinese and Western instruments. The musicians are Jing Lu on the Yangqin, Western-Li Summerton on piano, Damon Flick on Pipa, Quinn Liu on cello, and guest artist Yi Sheng on the Chinese Zheng. $15 at the door or at bit.ly/2XQhgKn

Saturdays, May 11 and 18, Home Recording: A Hands On Workshop –2 pm – 5 pm $50

Want to make a recording? This two-week course is presented by Gary Furlow, Artichoke’s Chief Audio Engineer and held in their performance space. Furlow will set up two work stations (Mac and PC) and participants are invited to bring home gear (laptop and interfaces). The first week you’ll get help with setup to get you ready to record. The second week you work on mixing and learn how to enhance your recording. Beginners are welcome.

More workshops and performances at Artichoke, 2007 SE Powell Blvd. / artichokemusic.org.