Got a teen or tween interested in playing pop music with people their own age? See Portland Youth Pop Orchestra’s next performance and see if it’s a good fit.

PYPO’s fifty piece string, choir and rhythm section will play Bohemian Rhapsody, Theme from Sherlock, Theme from The Office and Eye of the Tiger. The string and rhythm section is joined by twenty members of The Shine Chorus.

The concert is Thursday, May 9, 6:30 pm at St. David Of Wales Church, 2800 SE Harrison St. Free and open to all.

PYPO is a creation of Kate O’Brien and Amanda Lawrence. Mosaic String Academy is at 5120 SE 28th Ave. See mosaicstringacademy.com and fill out the contact form for more information.