Support Franklin High School’s music department at Tabor Jam ’19, May 31 at the Eagles Lodge at SE 50th and Hawthorne Blvd. Student musicians play live along with two bands, The ‘Rents and Stump City Soul.

Tabor Jam began in 2016 as a fun way for the community to support neighborhood schools’ music programs.

• Stump City Soul is a collection of Pacific Northwest musicians with a passion for the big hits of the 60s and 70s. See stumpcitysoul.com.

• The ‘Rents are parents from the neighborhood coming together to play musical favorites.

Doors are at 7, show at 8. Tickets $15 in advance and $20 at the door. More at taborjam.com.