Following a two-year hiatus, Red Molly is touring the country and Thursday July 11, they appear at the Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St. in an 8 pm show.

The acclaimed trio of Abbie Gardner, Laurie McAllister and Molly Venter feature new and old Red Molly favorites and tunes from their 2017 solo projects. For this tour, the trio is joined by Craig Akin on bass and Eben Pariser on guitar and percussion.

With signature three-part harmonies, thoughtful songwriting and guitars and dobro, their tunes range from folk roots to bluegrass, heartbreaking ballads to honky tonk. They’ve been featured four times at MerleFest, at RockyGrass and festivals and concerts coast to coast and the intimate Alberta Rose space is the perfect place to hear them on a gorgeous summer evening.

Tickets at albertarose.com or call the box office at 503.764.4131