Geraldine Murray, Mikey Beglan and Nancy Conescu join together for a fun, family-friendly Irish Hooley Saturday, August 10 at SE Portland’s newest establishment, Culture, 2422 SE Hawthorne Blvd. from 6-9 pm. There is no cover and all ages are welcome.

An Irish Hooley is an evening of traditional music song and dance that gets you singing and dancing with some of Portland’s best known traditional Irish musicians/ and dancers.

Lead by Murray, well known Irish musician and director of The Murray School of Irish Dancing here, the evening will transport you to the homes and pubs of Ireland.



Conescu has played and recorded with many top Irish musicians in the US and Ireland and is one of the most sought after Irish guitarists/vocalists here.