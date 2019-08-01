Seattle’s Heather Thomas sings compelling originals while keeping the drums rock solid. Her instantly recognizeable voice is clear, powerful and sounds like her own. Her tunes are energetic, catchy, and singable and the music tells big stories from her own liferide experiences.

Saturday August 17, she leaves Seattle and Portland is the first stop of a five city, I-5 boogie tour to LA, fronting her power trio, The Heather Thomas Band. They’re playing a show at Bunk Bar Water, 1028 SE Water Ave. beginning at 8 pm show for ages 21+ over.



Her band’s newest single, When I was Young, was just released as a video. It’s from Thomas’ upcoming EP, Open Up“We’re releasing it August 16,” she told The Southeast Examiner. “The trio features Heather on drums, Dune Butler on bass and Oliver Franklin on guitar. We’re not printing CDs; instead we’re selling the EP as a poster with a download code.”Tickets are $10 at bit.ly/2JWO0xj. HTB’s debut album streams at heatherthomasmusic.com.