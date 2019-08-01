is at Bohio Studio, 5108 SE Powell Blvd. through August 15. It opened in July at the intersection of Foster and Powell adjacent to multiple distribution points for written press outlets: Willamette Week, Portland Mercury, The Oregonian, Portland Tribune, Portland Observer, El Latino de Hoy, and The Southeast Examiner. “This is how newspapers can unite a geography, and how they interact with people on a day to day basis,” says Hampton Rodriguez who created these illustrations using digital collage and freehand drawing.



His work is wry, fluid, of the city and streetwise and presents a portrait of these lives here in Portland. His website is HamptonRodriguez.com

Make an appointment to see the show, call 503.442.9478 / bohiostudio.com.