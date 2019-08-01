Paraguay is a country with a distinguished tradition of harp music so Nicolas Carter took himself there to learn to play.

Now he’s performing for Portland audiences with the sounds of his Paraguayan harp at Artichoke Music, 2007 SE Powell Blvd., Sunday August 17 at 8 pm.

Carter integrates a repertoire of Latin American harp music with storytelling, simple observations and reflections on culture.

Now currently living in New York, he has performed as a solo artist, with Latin American, world music and classical ensembles all over the world. See NicolasCarter.com

Online tickets are $15 online at bit.ly/2SJXtuK.

Artichoke also hosts Celtic Community Night, Tuesday August 14, at 7 pm featuring Betsy Branch and Elizabeth Nicolson. Following their set is an open traditional music jam session. Donations from $5 to $15.