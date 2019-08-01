Dirty Cello, the high energy down home blues and stompin’ bluegrass quartet makes their Portland debut Wednesday, August 7 at TaborSpace, 5441 SE Belmont St. in a 7 pm show.

Their last tour saw them performing at clubs in England, caves in Italy, kibbutzes in Israel, the far north of Iceland, and many places in between.

They met their bassist, Portland native Colin Williams, while they were between bass players at a performance with a full orchestra in a warehouse in San Jose. The band invited Williams to tour Europe and now three years later, they are bringing him home to visit.

Dirty Cello features Rebecca Roudman on cello, violin and voice; Jason Eckl on guitar; Williams on bass; and Cory Aboud on drums. Roudman also makes her living as cellist in the Oakland and Santa Rosa Symphonies.

Their new album is called Bad Ideas Make Great Stories, a collection of songs about their experiences and adventures as a traveling band.

Tickets are available at dirtycello.com for $10 or at the door for $12.