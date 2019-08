The 48 Hour Film Project screens at Clinton Street Theatre, Friday and Saturday, August 9-10. Filmmakers from the Portland area show films they’ve created in forty-eight hours.

The evening’s winner goes up against other films from around the world at Filmapalooza 2020 for a grand prize and an opportunity to screen at the Cannes Film Festival 2020 Short Film Corner.

The Film Project screens both nights at 5 pm. See the month’s schedule at cst.pdx.com