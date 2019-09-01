Union PDX, presented by push/FOLD dance company, takes place September 26-29 at the Hampton Opera Center, 211 SE Caruthers St. each night at 7:30 pm.

Festival:19 consists of four public dances performed by the push/FOLD dancers: Liane Burns, Briley Jozwiak, Ashley Morton, and Holly Shaw. Portland choreographers, Amy Leona Havin and Carlyn Hudson join in, showcasing three world-premiere works, and the fest features a long-form performance structure highlighting the breadth of dance here. Hudson’s work is ballet-based, Havin’s work is influenced by Ohad Naharin’s ‘Gaga’ movement language, and Hobbs’ work is mixed-discipline.

An outreach performance for young dancers is part of the weekend as well as three professional-level workshops led by Havin, Hudson, and Artistic Director Samuel Hobbs. Three Artist-Talks, are part too and all are open to the public.

The post-festival gathering is Sunday, September 29, at 4 pm and celebrates the recipients of Portland Dance Community Awards (PDCA). All are Portland-based artists and key members of the dance community. Recipients are selected by a panel of peers from across the Portland dance communities.

See unionpdx.org for more.