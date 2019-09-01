Portland Folk Music Society presents venerable blues crooner Jim Kweskin with Meredith Axelrod for their season opener. Friday, September 27, live at the Reedwood Friends Church, 2901 SE Steele St.

Kweskin has several decades of musical notoriety behind him as a singer, jug band leader and guitarist of the 60s and 70s, He was the founder of the pioneering Jim Kweskin Jug Band with Fritz Richmond (who lived in SE Portland for many years), Geoff Muldaur, Maria Muldaur, Mel Lyman and Bruno Wolfe.

The band had five good years and seven unforgettable albums.

His masterful ragtime blues fingerpicking radiates charm, humor, and sophistication. Kweskin sings songs by Benny Goodman, Johnny Mercer, the Sons of the Pioneers, and Fats Waller.

Kweskin is joined at the Portland show by Meredith Axelrod, an old musical soul in a young form who plays guitar like she really was there in the ragtime of the 1920s.

Music begins at 7:30 pm (doors at 7 pm) and all ages are welcome. Under 12 years old are free.

Tickets online at portlandfolkmusic.org.