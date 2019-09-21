Cancer nonprofit A Fresh Chapter (AFC) has opened applications for residents in the Pacific

Northwest for its new Online Odyssey Program in an effort to help more people heal the

emotional scars of cancer and discover new meaning, connections, and possibilities in their lives.

Participants will partake in the program both virtually, through online activities, including prompts

for self-reflection and group video conferencing, and also through volunteer activities in their own communities. Applications for AFC’s Online Odyssey Program are open now through September 30,

Healing cancer2019. Visit AFC’s website for more information.