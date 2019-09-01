Any intention can lead to unintended consequences, and Portland Storytellers Guild’s September show features members exploring what it is to find themselves out on a limb when things didn’t turn out as they planned.

The Best of Intentions is onstage Saturday, September 7, at Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St.

Steve Henegar’s stories are: ‘Truth and lies mined from a long life looking around.” Ken Iverson came to a show, then helped found PSG thirty-five years ago. He’s still surprised by where a story leads. Juliana Person, winery lab supervisor and cancer survivor, has collected her own tales over the years.

Tickets are $12 in advance at bit.ly/2ZlDg4o or $15 the night of the show. Doors open at 7 and stories begin at 7:30. A volunteer will be chosen to tell a five-minute story after intermission. See portlandstorytellers.org for more.