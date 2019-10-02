The Young Professionals Company at Oregon Children’s Theatre present DNA, a psychological thriller by British playwright Dennis Kelly and directed by YP Alumni Zoë Rudman.

In the thought-provoking story, a local teen is presumed dead, and a group of peers spiral down into guilt and panic. A complex unraveling of reason and the chaos of group mentality unfolds.

The cast features Josh Bransford as Danny, Kieran Gettel-Gilmartin as John Tate, Sylvia Grosvold as Lea, Tessa Lignore as Addie, London Mahaley as Mark, Sam Majors as Brian, Makenna Markman as Cathy, Claire Voillequé as Reggie, Jasper Warhus as Phil, and Aleena Yee as Jan.

All YP shows are produced and performed by the teen company members. Dani Baldwin, Artistic Director said “The YPs chose DNA because its characters are complex, the work is challenging, and they are inspired by the opportunity it presents.”

The teens are working with dialect coach Val Landrum to use authentic accents as indicated in the script.

Performances are held at the Young Professionals Studio Theater, 1939 NE Sandy Blvd., October 25-November 10. Fridays-Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2 pm. It is recommended for ages 14 and up due to mature language and content. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door. $10 for groups of 10+ with code YPGROUP1920

See octc.org for more