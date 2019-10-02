The live music streams forth in thirds, fifths and minor sevenths at Café Artichoke this month and it’s not online – it’s onstage.

There are two upcoming concerts to raise funds for Artichoke Community Music’s programs.

Sunday October 5, Peaceful Sorrow & Matt Meighan – Adam Yust’s writes soulful, sweet songs. They’re complemented by Ping Chen’s classically modern viola and Indigo Hall’s cello. This trio creates new Folk within the old Folk paradigm.

Sunday October 13, Sophie and the Bad Boys  – Bad Boys Tim Davis, John Richter, John Manns and Dale Jones join Sophie for an evening of roots music.

Sunday October 26, Ronn McFarlane, Modern Lutenist 

McFarlane brings the lute into today’s musical mainstream, making it accessible to a wider audience while referencing its history.  With over forty records to date, McFarlane has recorded both traditional and original music.

Sunday shows begin at 7 pm. Tickets to all concerts are $15.

Online at artichokemusic.org or at the door.

October Artichoke Music Workshops

Artichoke’s Music School presents three workshops to highlight the old, the new and the eternal:

Modern Lute Demonstration and Workshop, Saturday October 26, 2-4 pm – A lute “show-and-tell” Ronn McFarlane traces the 800 year history –  of the lute. McFarlane plays musical examples from the Middle Ages on – $30

Live Looping, Wednesday October 23, 6 pm – Annie Sea will help you build songs with a looper and avoiding common looping pitfalls. Loopers of all levels are welcome – $25

Finding Your Voice with Moorea Masa Saturday October 19 1 pm – Masa helps voices sing at whatever stage they may be – $80

To register for these go to: bit.ly/2mgDDv0