The live music streams forth in thirds, fifths and minor sevenths at Café Artichoke this month and it’s not online – it’s onstage.

There are two upcoming concerts to raise funds for Artichoke Community Music’s programs.

• Sunday October 5, Peaceful Sorrow & Matt Meighan – Adam Yust’s writes soulful, sweet songs. They’re complemented by Ping Chen’s classically modern viola and Indigo Hall’s cello. This trio creates new Folk within the old Folk paradigm.

• Sunday October 13, Sophie and the Bad Boys – Bad Boys Tim Davis, John Richter, John Manns and Dale Jones join Sophie for an evening of roots music.

• Sunday October 26, Ronn McFarlane, Modern Lutenist

McFarlane brings the lute into today’s musical mainstream, making it accessible to a wider audience while referencing its history. With over forty records to date, McFarlane has recorded both traditional and original music.

Sunday shows begin at 7 pm. Tickets to all concerts are $15.

Online at artichokemusic.org or at the door.

October Artichoke Music Workshops

Artichoke’s Music School presents three workshops to highlight the old, the new and the eternal:

• Modern Lute Demonstration and Workshop, Saturday October 26, 2-4 pm – A lute “show-and-tell” Ronn McFarlane traces the 800 year history – of the lute. McFarlane plays musical examples from the Middle Ages on – $30

• Live Looping, Wednesday October 23, 6 pm – Annie Sea will help you build songs with a looper and avoiding common looping pitfalls. Loopers of all levels are welcome – $25

• Finding Your Voice with Moorea Masa Saturday October 19 1 pm – Masa helps voices sing at whatever stage they may be – $80

To register for these go to: bit.ly/2mgDDv0