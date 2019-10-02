After a long, slumber the Holy Goats! Sunday Afternoon Improvisations return for the first of a new quarterly series. It’s a day of dance and music by area and visiting artists.

Sunday, October 13, beginning at 2 pm, Performance Works NW at 4625 SE 67th Ave. is the scene of the fun. Smaller groups of dancers and musicians will be chosen by chance (rolls of the dice or online random number generator) to perform together. With no pre-planning, the performance is composed in the moment. This month, seven dancers and four musicians bring it all home in this upclose and intimate performance space.

Linda Austin is co-founder and director of PWNW and an award-winning choreographer and performer. She told The Southeast Examiner of the Goats origin: “The series began after we got our Foster/Powell space (June 2000). I was still relatively new from my NYC years, where I was involved in a similar series called Hothouse at Performance Space 122 as performer and curator. We started up this informal series on occasional Sunday afternoons. The name came partly because the space here is a former church and partly because I grew up Roman Catholic, so [it’s] a play on the phrase ‘holy ghost.’ Also, we serve coffee and there is a legend about the origin of coffee and dancing goats!”

Holy Goats! at Performance Works NW. Doors open a half hour before showtime

Tickets are $5-$15 sliding scale at the door. See pwnw-pdx.org.