No Think Time: New Paintings by Gary Hirsch and Vases from Outer Space: New Works by Scot Cameron-Bell illuminate the walls of Sidestreet Arts opening First Friday October 4, 6-9 pm.

Gary Hirsch has painted inspiring BotJoy dominoes and imaginative murals all over town (including the exterior of Sidestreet).

This new series of paintings is collectively known as No Think Time, peopled by fantastically odd persons, patterned silly creatures and helpful robots. Get a peek at BotJoy.com

Scot Cameron-Bell’s whimsically and colorful vessels have delighted Sidestreet visitors for some time. A new lot of brightly colored ceramic vases with a cheerful oddness about them are definitely “out of this world.” See scotcameron-bell.com for a look at his work.

Monthly Artist Sunday Brunch Talk is Sunday, October 13 at noon. At 1 pm Gary Hirsch talks about his new series.

Sidestreetarts.com