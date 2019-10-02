Portland FolkSong Society next two shows coming up are for discerning listeners of fine acoustic music and songwriting.

Both shows are presented at the Reedwood Friends Church, 2901 SE Steele St.

Friday, October 11, Bill Staines Returns to Portland Troubadour Bill Staines’ songs are instantly recognizeable and gleaned from some twenty-six acclaimed albums over his five decade career.

Staines’ lyrics tell timeless stories and portray a slice of America reflecting his feelings for the cowboy, Alaskan adventurers, long haul truckers, fishermen and the everyday worker. His indelible melodies linger long after a concert and his reputation as a gifted songwriter and performer have gained him international recognition. You’ll be surprised how many of his songs you remember even if you’ve never heard him before.

Friday, November 1 – Radim Zenkl Mandolinist Zenkl has pioneered a playing style in which his single mandolin sounds like two. He plays his native Czech music along with bluegrass, classical, jazz, pop and standard American fiddle tunes. Named US Mandolin Champion in 1992, he is on the cutting edge of the mandolin’s future and has recorded eight CDs.

Both shows begin at 7:30 pm (doors at 7). Tickets are $21 GA $18 PFS members $10.50 ages 12-18. Under 12 attend free. At the door: $25 GA $22 PFS members $12 ages 12-18 available online at portlandfolkmusic.org.