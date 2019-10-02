Sail2Change and The Clinton Street Theater team up to screen Terry Gilliam’s cult classic Brazil, a film on many greatest-of-all-time movie lists. Bring your viewing pleasure and friends and see it Monday October 14, at 7 pm, just in time to raise the hair on your head for the Halloween season. The showing is free with a donation to Sail2Change.

The film is Terry Gilliam’s colorful satire about an overly bureaucratic totalitarian government. It was originally titled 1984 1/2 with a nod to Orwell’s book and Fellini’s 8 1/2), in which everyman Sam Lowry tries to find a woman who appears in his dreams while working a mind-numbing job.

It’s set in a dystopian world with an over-reliance on poorly maintained, whimsical machines and Gilliam has said it depicts “the craziness of our awkwardly-ordered society and the desire to escape it through whatever means possible.”

Nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best Art Direction, the big screen is the Best Place to see it.

Sail2Change is a local nonprofit who provides tools through alternative outdoor education serving high school-aged youth in Portland and the surrounding areas. Sail2Change.org