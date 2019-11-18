The month of November is a month of many thanks and the music at Café Artichoke is mindful and plentiful

• Reggie Garrett and Joanne Rand Concert, Saturday, November 16, 8 pm – Rand’s brand of Psychedelic-Folk-Revival music has toured nationally, entertaining and inspiring audiences for more than thirty years. She’s just released her seventeenth recording of original songs.

Raised in the deep South, Rand’s vocal stylings are all her own and her songwriting reflects a wide array of musical styles. She has performed with Bonnie Raitt, Mickey Hart, John Trudell, Dougie McClean, and The McGarrigles. See joannerandmusic.com.

Reggie Garrett from Seattle, is the purveyor of his own distinctive urban strain of acoustic music incorporating folk, Latin rhythms, blues, gospel, Celtic, rock, jazz and the result is a musical blend that has touched and moved audiences for many years.

Garrett has released five recordings and his strong rhythmic underpinnings move his singing voice through the traditions he grew up with. Garrett’s specialty is creating and enhancing a rhythmic, articulate mood. See reggiegarrett.com

Tickets are $15, advance purchase recommended, available online at: bit.ly/2qLTZOt and at the door.

Other November highlights:

• The Soldiers, Songs and Voices Benefit, with Kate Power and Steve Einhorn, Sunday November 10, 7 pm – The concert is named for the national group that provides free songwriting workshops and guitar and voice instruction to veterans of all eras. Artichoke has been its Portland home for years.

This show is a benefit for the workshop and features two pillars of the Portland folk music scene, former Artichoke owners Power and Einhorn. Tickets $15 at bit.ly/31RoijM

• The Nature of Gratitude Wednesday November 20, 7 pm – This annual gathering explores aspects of gratitude through live music, spoken word, photography and more.

The evening includes live music from Native American flautist Gentle Thunder; songwriter and Oregon Book Award-winner Beth Wood and songwriter Alexa Wiley.

Eugene performance poet Jorah LaFleur shares spoken word along with authors Tom Titus, author of Palindrome: Grateful Reflections from Home Ground; Christi Krug, creator of the Wildfire Writing workshops and the Burn Wild; and Eric Alan, photographer and author of Wild Grace: Nature as a Spiritual Path, and Grateful by Nature.

Tickets are $15 at bit.ly/344I9NS

Cafe Artichoke, is at 2001 SE Powell Blvd.