Storyteller and naturalist Ingrid Nixon returns to perform at Multnomah Arts Center Saturday, November 16 and conduct a class and a workshop Friday, November 15 at Multnomah Arts Center Auditorium, 7688 SW Capitol Hwy. Nixon is the Interpretive and Education Program Director at Glacier Bay National Park in Alaska, and loves to whisk away listeners on journeys of the imagination. Tickets are $15 at tellabration2019.bpt.me, $20 at the door. The Portland Storytellers Guild are hosts. IngridNixon.com and portlandstorytellers.org.