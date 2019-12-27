A new group called Inner Southeast Action has formed to work with community members and other organizations to embrace change around livability, inclusivity, stainability and climate protection. The group plans to work on their own projects and partner with organizations such as business districts, neighborhood associations and advocacy groups across inner SE Portland.

This fall Portland’s Neighborhood Greenways greeted cyclists, pedestrians, drivers and nearby resident with homemade muffins and coffee for cyclists, pedestrians, drivers and nearby residents to promote the Greenways network. Hundreds of community members stopped to socialize and learn more about the network.

Inspired by the event, neighbors at SE Lincoln and 30th are working with Inner Southeast Action to beautify and plan improvements for the intersection.

A new project gathering momentum is Safer Hawthorne. The idea for this project is to maintain SE Hawthorne as a vibrant business district by improving the safety of local residents and visitors who walk along and cross this busy street. Inner Southeast Action is interested in hearing from residents with their ideas for making Hawthorne safer and more vibrant.

Those interested in participating in an existing project or proposing an idea for a new project are encouraged to visit InnerSoutheastAction.org or send an email to innersoutheastaction@gmail.com.