By Midge Pierce

Thanks to some busy holiday elves, Buckman Elementary students may return from break to find long-anticipated playground improvements intended to spur creativity for all children, including those with special needs.

Build-out is underway for sensory-oriented, nature play spaces that will include climbing logs with net, a stage, a boulder amphitheater, rain garden, willow forts and shade trees on the upper playground. A labyrinth is already in place.

The project is needed to replace broken, unsafe play areas on blacktop that was once a parking lot and provide alternatives to an often rain- soaked lower field. Funding is needed to complete the project in spring.

See bit.ly/34MVJW5 go to the Buckman Elementary School Donately page.

Buckman is also attending to deferred maintenance issues now being addressed that have included security buzzer installation and mold mitigation.