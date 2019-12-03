CELEBRATE the SEASON AS DO JUMP & 3 LEG TORSO and friends team up again for a holiday celebration full of musical, acrobatic and theatrical glory. Be swept away by laughter-love-acrobatics-dancing-juggling-music and mayhem, the impassioned music of 3 Leg Torso, and the whimsical heart stopping beauty of Do Jump with Joan Szymko, Pepe Raphael, Ralph Huntley, Patrick McGuire and others in a show directed by Robin Lane. Presented Friday-Sunday December 20-22 at 7:30 pm (3 pm matinees December 21, 22) live onstage the Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 Alberta St. Tickets $18-$50 with group discounts available at albertarosetheatre.com. The whole family is welcome. Don’t wait! Last year’s shows sold out fast. 503.719.6055