In Mulieribus Women’s Vocal Ensemble’s winter concert is performed Friday, December 20, 8 pm at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 1739 NW Couch St. The concert features medieval carols, several from The Worcester Fragments – late 13th and early 14th century English vocal works discovered in the early 20th century, and contemporary pieces by Tarik O’Regan and James MacMillan. The Worcester Fragments are the largest surviving example of English vocal polyphony between the 11th and 15th centuries. Tickets available at bit.ly/2D88PSu.