New nature studies by Jolyn Fry and Lunar Molar are shown at the Radius Annex Gallery this month. Fry is a painter. Molar is a ceramicist. The picture above is “Oaks Bottom” by Jolyn Fry.

“Surrendering to my artistic process grants me the kindest perspective of myself and the life that moves around me,” Fry said. “I have no beginning or start when I paint. Each stroke is an opportunity for me to let go. My small ideas of the world dissipate and I open up to a more compassionate wisdom. Painting gives me perspective and an understanding of a world that at times can seem unbearable.”

Fry teaches Open to Your Creative Nature, a month-long class, January 16-February 13, Thursday nights, 6:30pm at Radius Community Art Studio. It’s an ongoing workshop offered for students to explore their relationship to art and a relaxed and informative setting and beginner and experienced students are welcome. Painting, drawing, collaging, journaling and mixed media are all encouraged.

Sign up at radiusstudio.org Radius is at 3022 E Burnside St. First Friday, is January 3 from 6-9 pm.

Image: “Oaks Bottom” by Jolyn Fry