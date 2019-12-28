A group show of Pacific Northwest Printmakers, curated by Gail Owen. Diverse print mediums including intaglio, mezzotint, linoleum relief, woodblock, strappo, linoleum relief on clay and monotype are all featured.

Works by Jonathan Barcan, Chris Darr, Poppy Dully, Kristin Etmund, Jessica Hartman, Daniel Jasa, Beth Kerschen, Kristin Kohl, Kristy Lombard, Kelli MacConnell, Katherine MacDowell, Jane Pagliarulo, Erik Sandgren, David TeSelle and Steve Wenshi Chan are included.

First Friday opening is Friday, January 3, 6-9 pm and the monthly Brunch with Artists (usually on Sundays) is Saturday, January 18, 12-2 pm.

Sidestreet is at 140 SE 28th Ave. sidestreetarts.com.

Image: “Hemlock, Redwood, Ponderosa” by Kelli McConnell