Stark Street Studios and Gallery, is Portland’s longest running ceramic studio collective, first opening in 1980. Their annual holiday show is December 1 and their First Friday Show and Sale is December 6, from 6-8 pm. The gallery is open by appointment everyday as well.

The display features ten ceramic artists with their largest, most diversified inventory of the year – a whole gallery filled with unique, handmade, expertly crafted art gift options. Wine, small bites and live music will be featured during some weekend hours too.

“Everyone’s style and craft is distinct so there is something for everyone’s ceramic taste, which makes personalized and thoughtful gift giving easier,” says Carol Greiwe, studio collective member for over twenty years.

Established by Charlie Piatt, Stark Street Studios & Gallery is comprised of a dozen accomplished local artisans. The collective works in a wide range of technique and firing processes.

The gallery, at 2809 SE Stark St. is open by appointment. Open hours are expanded for the holidays. December hours are Tuesdays-Sundays, noon-6 pm. 503.238.0973.