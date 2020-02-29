Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer are in a rare concert this month at Artichoke Music, 2007 SE Powell Blvd. Think superb harmonies and instrumental virtuosity on a whole family of stringed companions. Their original songs are gems and perfect along the classic country, swing and gypsy jazzgrass old-timey tunes that is their style.

Two-time Grammy winners and folk music fixtures, the duo has performed with Pete Seeger, Theodore Bikel, Tom Paxton, Patsy Montana and Riders in the Sky. They entertained the Queen of Thailand, have earned 60 WAMMIES from the Washington Area Music Association and know what musical FUN is about. Advance tickets recommended, Sunday, March 29, 7 pm. $20. Tickets: bit.ly/32i8WGT

Also at Artichoke – March 7: Raising Hazel with Avery Hill, Jaspar Lepak and Mandy Troxel – a brand new trio from three Pacific Northwest areas. Besides raising their voices, children and hell (all in their own way), these music-voices came together to sing in the spirit of friendship with a love of musical expression. These multitasking mamas have the recipe for a fine evening of energy and attitude. 8 pm. $15. Tickets: bit.ly/37T6YxM

Photo by Irene Young