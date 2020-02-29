The ever informative and entertaining writer, historian and activist Rebecca Solnit appears live in a conversation about her life and new book Wednesday, March 18, 7:30 pm at Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. Solnit will speak with Cheryl Strayed. It’s presented by Powell Books.

The bestselling author of more than 20 books on western and indigenous history, feminism, social change and insurrection, and hope and disaster, Solnit’s new memoir is Recollections of My Nonexistence, an electric portrait of the artist as a young woman exploring how a writer finds her voice in a society that prefers women to be silent. RebeccaSolnit.net.

Tickets are $36 at revolutionhall.com and don’t wait – book events there tend to sell out fast.