For our community of touring musicians, theatre performers, authors, painters, sculptors and so many others, the indefinite cancellation of public events means a complete loss of income and the anxiety of no clear end in sight. As it has everywhere, the Oregon gathering ban has hit the arts world hard here. This, in addition to the large sums of money fronted out of pocket for logistical costs which won’t be recouped has stunned and frightened us all. It is something no one could prepare for.

The Southeast Examiner has decided, in lieu of events to cover, to feature stories and updates from the many organizations that grace our pages making our cultural mecca so rich here. These are peeks into the lives of creative humans that live colorfully among us. If you are an artist and looking for help, here are links to national organizations helping artists now: bit.ly/2Uq4EJP and MusicCares bit.ly/2QGoj7o.

We have never all been stopped in our tracks so thoroughly before and what comes next is uncertain. Please take care of each other and if you can, support your local businesses even if they are closed. It also goes without saying to please remember to check in on all the ones you care about over the next few months. Stay safe and be kind to one other. bq