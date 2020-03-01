Watching Mary Flower play guitar can save your whole week in times like these. Her fingerpicking and lap-slide energize the room with an inventive, dexterous, mesmerizing blend.

This month, she plays solo for the Ides of March – Sunday, March 15, 7 pm at Corkscrew Wine Bar, 1665 SE Bybee Blvd. It’s an up close, near perfect place to see and hear her.

An internationally known world traveling picker, singer, songwriter and teacher, Flower has lived here between tours in recent years. She mixes an intricate gumbo of acoustic-blues-roots guitar; her stylings move from Piedmont to the Mississippi Delta, into ragtime, swing, and what Now sounds like.

In concert, Flower is spontaneous and not about re-creation; it’s a spontaneous combustion with a lifelong dedication to the language of this American string music.

See MaryFlower.com