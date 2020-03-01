3/7/2020 UPDATE: MMM is being RESCHEDULED until later in the year due to to Coronavirus concerns.

March Music Moderne, an annual music fest force of nature, returns after a hiatus to celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birthday with concerts, films, a radio show and music aplenty by Berio, Ives, Kahane, Mahler, Schnittke, Shaw, Tabakova, Ustvolskaya and Wagner. Six events in four days!

• Monday, March 9, 8 pm – Live on KBOO FM 90.7’s weekly A Different Nature with host Chris Merrick and D-Bob introducing live performances by Lisa Neher and Robert McBride and James Harley’s electro-acoustic piece commissioned for the broadcast.

• Tuesday, March 10, 7:30 pm at Classic Pianos, 3003 SE Milwaukee Ave. $15 – Pianist/composer Stephen Lewis plays excerpts from Beethoven’s Diabelli Variations, Luciano Berio’s Sequenza IV & Bach’s Chromatic Fantasy & Fugue

• Thursday, March 12, 7:30 pm at PSU’s Lincoln Hall, FREE – Voyage to Cythera by Dutch filmmaker Frank Scheffer is screened along with a rare film of Stuart Dempster performing Berio’s Sequenza V.

• Friday, March 13, 8 pm at Alberta Rose Theatre, $20 – Gabriel Kahane presents Pulitzer Prize and Grammy winning composer, Caroline Shaw with Oregon Symphony members performing Shaw, Kahane, Brahms and Schubert.

• Saturday, March 14, 7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall $5- $125 – Carlos Kalmar Conducts Berio’s Sinfonia, Shaw’s Partita and music from Wagner’s Tannhauser.

• Sunday, March 15, 5 pm, 6:30 pm and 8 pm at Community Music Center, 3350 SE Francis St. – Marzena Mini Marathon – Sequenza with Troika a Trois, Kogut Butoh and Eroica with Swing Nose Frog and more.

The complete program is at MarchMusicModerne.org. Listen to the Here of the Now.