Sidestreet Arts features fiber artist Karen Thurman and Her Whimsical Felt Objects for March. Her sculptures and hanging mobiles are other-worldly, full of brightly colored polka dots and plush spindly bits.

Strange plants? Beings from another planet? Thurman finds herself “in awe of the amazing detail found in nature; be it plants, flowers, insects, and everything else.”

Double Garden is pictured above, where a yellow and black polka dotted palm tree melds into a pink sunflower on a gorgeous day, and both are filled with delight.

Other sorts of playful felted flora and hanging objects have taken over Sidestreet this month too.

The show opens March 4. First Friday is March 6, from 6-9 pm. The monthly Brunch with Artists is Sunday, March 15, at noon.

Sidestreet Arts,140 SE 28th Ave. sidestreetarts.com 503.327.8064