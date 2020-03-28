Sidestreet Arts, 140 SE 28th Ave., is a little gallery with a whole lot of heart in the ivy-covered building with a Gary Hirsch BotJoy mural. Formerly Sidestreet Gallery was owned by Reta Larson and Michael Pratt. It’s now an artist collective.

There are 10 regular members who own and operate the gallery and their artworks line the walls. Sidestreet represents over 40 artists from around the Northwest. One can find artfully crafted ceramic mugs, abstract acrylic paintings, fresh water pearl and silver earrings, and all in an affordable price range.

In addition to a regular melange of artwork, the gallery has a monthly featured artist or group show. First Fridays are opening nights with a reception, and the Sunday Sidestreet brunch event is a highlight. Hands-on workshops are coming soon too.

Members include ceramicists Denise Krueger and Dawn Panttaja, metal jeweler Kathleen Mistry, crafter Alicia Justus, printmaker Gail Owen, cartoonist/artist Bridgett Spicer, encaustic artist Michele Sabatier, mixed media artist Reta Larson, painter Michael Pratt, and their newest member, bookcrafter Melody Bush. See sidestreetarts.com.