In their fourth decade as a duo, Robin & Linda Williams have performed the music they love for many people in so many places. This month, the road brings them to Portland FolkSong Society’s concert series.

Based in the Virginia hills, they are known for their harmonies and songwriting rooted in the country/bluegrass/gospel tradition. Linda, a native of Alabama and Robin, from North Carolina, met each other in South Carolina in 1971 and discovered their voices in harmony as a clear and wonderful sound. They’ve appeared on The Grand Old Opry, Austin City Limits, Mountain Stage and were regulars on A Prairie Home Companion.

As gifted songwriters, the Williams have released 20+ CD’s of originals, traditional Appalachian tunes and songs by contemporary artists and their concerts have earned them a large body of fans. See robinandlinda.com.

Robin and Linda Williams, Friday, March 13, 7:30 pm at the Reedwood Friends Church, 2901 SE Steele St. Advance Tickets $21 general, $18 PFS members. At the door, $25 general, $22 members at portlandfolkmusic.org | 503.860.8863