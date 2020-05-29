The Artslandia Happy Hour premiered March 18 and has been bridging the social distance between artists and arts patrons ever since. It offers artists an opportunity to perform and connect with fans, while helping to provide income for the artists.

For audiences, the Happy Hour gives access to an intimate concert, a forum for engaging with artists and a steadfast daily dose of the arts. Over the past 10 weeks, Artslandia has presented more than 60 artists and has welcomed a viewing audience of more than 200,000.

Happy Hour guest artist line-up for June features Mondays with the Maestro Carlos Kalmar; Joe Kye; Hannah Penn; 3 Leg Torso; Stephen Lewis; Portland Public Schools; Shelly Rudolph; push/FOLD; Stephanie Strange; Daniel Mobbs & Lisa Lipton; Kirsten Delohr Helland & Justin Huertas; Tomas Cotik; Randy Porter; John Nilsen; Norman Huynh; The Unipiper and Angela Niederloh & Matthew Hayward.

It all happens live Monday-Friday on Artslandia’s Facebook page or at Artslandia.com. A vast archive of previous performances are all available at the click of a button there too.

Photo of Joe Kye by Jason Sinn Photography