Matt Meighan has traveled the world singing. He has taught his Songwriting as Truth-Telling workshop for many years and has helped many fine songs be born. The next session begins Wednesday, June 3 and meets online for six weeks from 6-8 pm, through July 8.

Explore songwriting as a means to uncover and express deeply-felt truths, humorous tales and to help process the many shades of our earthly existence. Write and share songs and explore new ways of listening.

Meighan creates an inspiring, non-judgmental space to help deepen a songwriter’s practice. Enrollment is limited to eight people. Cost is $160. Register at mattmeighan.com.