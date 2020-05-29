For our community of musicians, theatre performers, authors, painters, sculptors and many others, the indefinite cancellation of public events means a complete loss of income and with no clear end in sight.

These retooled Staying In pages are a way to “go out” while being at home. Ideas, stories and updates from the organizations who make our life vibrant are featured here. The lives of these creative humans, and the ways we are adapting to this new way of presenting art and culture creates a new paradigm for us all daily.

Things change swiftly and what comes next is uncertain. Take care of each other and, if you can, keep supporting local businesses even if they are closed. Remember to check in on those you care about too. Stay safe and be kind to one other.

