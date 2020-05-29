The homepage of the venerable Clinton Street Theater website is kept up-to-date, showing a current list of the latest streaming films.

When you stream a movie in your home, the theater gets a portion of your ticket price and you help one of the oldest continuously operating theaters in the country keep going.

The offered online films change often and there’s a selection of family films, film fests and many others to choose from.

A few of June’s films include Lucky Grandma, The Grey Fox and 2040. At the website you’ll find a description of each film and the links to rent/purchase. Click any title, and you’ll open a page with a longer description and that film’s trailer.

Buy a ticket. Watch at home. Support the Clinton. Info at cstpdx.com.