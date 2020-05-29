Artichoke Music, Portland’s beloved acoustic music listening room, is weathering the corona storm by relying on the community spirit that has been at its core for its nearly half-century existence.

Although the store and performance venue are closed until further notice, Artichoke is offering online classes and a new round of its summer term begins the week of June 8. See artichokemusic.org to register and for a list of available classes.

Executive Director Bob Howard sends his thanks and appreciation to the community for donations they’ve sent to support Artichoke during this challenging time. If you’d like to donate to Artichoke too, see tinyurl.com/artichokemusic.

Photo via Artichoke Music of instructor Anne Weiss